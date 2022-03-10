KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company says its office in Moscow, which has three employees, continues to operate as some corporations pull out of Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Eastman is a global specialty materials and chemical company with corporate headquarters in Kingsport and offices in cities around the world.

A spokesman confirmed Eastman’s office in Russia’s capital continues to be operational with three employees based there.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, drawing U.S. and international condemnation. Numerous corporations like McDonald’s, PepsiCo, and Goldman Sachs have since announced they were withdrawing from Russia.

So far, Eastman isn’t one of them.

“Eastman intends to continue to keep the Moscow office open to support and answer questions from our customers in Russia,” said Kristin Parker of Eastman Corporate Communications.

The company said it is following all trade restrictions in place from the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union governments related to Russia and the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of Ukraine.

Eastman said it has temporarily stopped shipments to Russia, Belarus, and the Luhansk and Donetsk areas, which impacts direct customers and distributors.

“Shipments into the Ukraine are currently not possible on the majority of the logistic shipping lanes, but where and when possible, we will support shipments – especially for humanitarian and medical supplies,” Parker said.

Eastman refused to disclose specifics about sales and revenue tied to its Russian office but said sales from Russia are “a very small percentage” of overall sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company said it has no employees in Ukraine but does have employees from Ukraine, Russia and the surrounding area.

“Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones as they face this unsettling time in their countries and in the days and weeks to come,” Parker said.

Last week, Eastman announced its foundation is providing financial support of $100,000 to support Ukrainians in need. The money will be focused on helping the most vulnerable including children, Parker said.

In addition to that, the Eastman Foundation announced an employee match program of up to an additional $50,000 to assist those in Ukraine.