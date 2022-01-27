Eastman says heat transfer fluid leak caused steam plume

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company said there was no fire at its Kingsport plant Thursday afternoon, but emergency crews did respond to a “small heat transfer fluid leak.”

According to a company spokesperson, Eastman’s fire department responded to a Therminol leak and used water to manage the released material, which resulted in a plume of steam rising from the plant.

The company said the leak resulted in a “minimal sheen” on the Holston River that was contained with booms.

There were no injuries during the incident and the leak has been stopped, according to Eastman.

The company said regulatory agencies were notified of the leak.