KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Co. had several accidental releases into the Holston River or groundwater both shortly before and shortly after its Jan. 31 steam line rupture, prompting a “compliance review meeting” with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) water resources division.

The company is working on improvements as required by TDEC. Dane Cutshaw, environmental manager at TDEC’s Johnson City field office, acknowledged Eastman’s initial responses to the series of six mishaps between Jan. 6 and Feb. 14 but said the company needed to do more in this case.

“(Summarize) the incidents, their causes, and initial corrective actions and (detail) any additional actions taken since the discharges occurred in order to prevent recurrence,” Cutshaw’s letter stated. It also required Eastman to attend the compliance review in early April.

Eastman’s response letter covered a variety of efforts it said are underway. Those include improved mechanical processes and equipment installation, more worker training and development of a backup power supply to prevent the kind of shutdowns that helped lead to three different spills the day of the steam line rupture.

“We are committed to completing the efforts described in the letter,” Eastman spokesperson Jennifer Heronema wrote in an email response to a News Channel 11 inquiry about the incidents and written response.

Along with the three Jan. 31 spills, others were a Jan. 6 spill of acetic acid, a Jan. 27 discharge of heat transfer oil and a Feb. 14 release of ethylene glycol.

The Jan. 31 issues resulted primarily from power losses occurring after the early morning steam line rupture.

One was a 300,000-gallon discharge into the South Fork Holston River from a pumping station that lost power. The second was a sheen on the river’s “big sluice” caused by wastewater and also related to the loss of all utilities.

The third Jan. 31 incident involved another sheen on the river from a discharge that included 40 pounds of hydraulic oil — also related to power loss and, in this case, a river water valve that had been left in the open position.

Eastman wrote that it has “locked out” that valve and is assessing its entire industrial sewer system to try and find other valves and connections that could potentially trigger similar “unintended discharge(s) in the future.”

Spokesperson Jennifer Heronema wrote in a response to News Channel 11 that the system is a complicated one covering a significant portion of Eastman’s Kingsport site. “We were not aware of the condition that led to this release until the January 31 event occurred,” Heronema wrote. “We have taken several actions to reduce the possibility of this occurring again in the future.”

The power issue

Eastman provides much of its own power, but also has interconnections with American Electric Power (AEP), the provider for the rest of Kingsport. Eastman wrote that after its own power failed, those interconnections “quickly became overloaded and the breakers at the interconnections tripped as designed to protect wiring and equipment from damage.”

That left operations such as an influent pumping station without either primary or secondary power, in the case of the 300,000-gallon discharge, and the failure of deluge systems in the non-oil discharge into the big sluice.

The company wrote that it is looking at a way to provide an additional AEP power source to the influent pumping station. If that study doesn’t reveal “other unintended consequences of rerouting the secondary power source tie-in,” Eastman said it should complete that work by the end of the year.

A separate set of “uninterruptible power supply improvements” are being evaluated for the other power-related incident on Jan. 31 along with sewer flow monitoring technology improvements.

Heronema wrote that evaluations for both the power supply issues are still ongoing.

The other incidents

The first incident noted occurred Jan. 6, when 2,000 gallons of acetic acid reached the environment. That stemmed from a piping failure — specifically, ruptures in a transfer pump’s inlet piping. Eastman wrote that it’s taken numerous steps to upgrade that equipment and train operators to help detect pump-related problems earlier.

The second incident occurred several days before the steam line rupture, involving less than 20 pounds of heat transfer oil. The release created enough heat to activate Eastman’s “deluge systems” for fire protection, with Eastman’s fire department responding and deploying a water cannon to prevent the formation of a fire.

The fire prevention efforts caused both water and the oil to overflow a containment area, enter the industrial sewer and then be discharged into the river.

“Eastman has taken many actions to reduce the potential of Therminol VP1 discharges from this system in the future,” the letter states. That includes replacement of some portions of pipe as well as repair of steam tracing that should allow for increased steam tracing and “increase the likelihood of detecting similar issues” prior to failures that could lead to additional releases.

The final release involved nearly 3,600 pounds of ethylene glycol reaching the river on Feb. 14 after a process tank was being cleaned during spring shutdown activites (which Eastman conducted early due to the steam line rupture).

Eastman wrote that its investigation showed the company was unaware that an area around the affected tank “was not fully contained.” The company said it was enhancing training, placing signs near that tank saying the area around it doesn’t go into the sewer system but to the ground, and surveying other such tanks to see whether the same possibility exists.