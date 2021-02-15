Eastman proposed PILOT agreement with City of Kingsport for upcoming plastic recycling project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last month Eastman Chemical Company announced plans to build a new plastic-to-plastic recycling facility. Now, a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement is on the table with the City of Kingsport.

The facility would cost approximately $250 million to build. According to the proposed PILOT agreement, Eastman will have until December 31, 2022, to complete construction. If approved, the PILOT agreement details that Eastman will begin to see property tax savings in 2023.

The proposed PILOT agreement would add up to about $10.5 million in property tax savings over 10 years for the chemical company.

“PILOT or payment in lieu of taxes is something we often do with industrial development, sometimes retail, and even some situations here lately with residential development, primarily multifamily. Eastman approached us as well as the state regarding incentives for the methanolysis plant that they have now announced that will be going here in Kingsport it’s a very exciting project, not only from the standpoint of what we see this doing for Eastman but also really the potential for a spin-off that we could see within this community or within the region I think would be very positive. Because we kind of go down this whole path of recycling. So what was asked for from Eastman was a pilot in the value of about $10.5 million, so we look at both real and personal property taxes as a result of that. So, one of the big things for us is to make sure that we’re able to maintain that existing tax base that occurs, not only for the city of Kingsport but also for Sullivan County as well. We didn’t want to put something in place where we would actually see a loss and taxes occurring,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

If the PILOT agreement is eventually approved, Eastman will pay about $4.9 million in property taxes to Sullivan County, instead of $10.8 million; and the chemical company would pay about $4 million in property taxes to the City of Kingsport, instead of $8.6 million.

The city would also obtain roughly five acres of land out of the agreement near Borden Park.

“We also ask that they would provide a donation of property, which is about five acres adjacent to Borden Park and this is something that we have been looking at it from a city standpoint for some time really to have the opportunity for park expansion, but also to create a buffer as we look at additional development that could be occurring within that area,” McCartt told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Even if the PILOT is approved, Eastman will still pay its regular property taxes through the end of 2022. Then, in 2023, Eastman will pay reduced property taxes on a gradual scale until 2032.

During its Monday work session, members of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen showed their support for the agreement.

“Usually when you hear PILOT, you think that we’re taking a loss and I think that they’ve done a good job of ensuring that we’re keeping the same amount of tax revenue that we’ve got right now so we’re not taking a step back so I think that it’s a positive step in the way they’ve structured this one,” Alderman James Phillips said.

The board will vote Tuesday monthly meeting, the Kingsport BMA will vote to approve a resolution authorizing the Industrial Development Board of the City of Kingsport to negotiate the PILOT agreement and ultimately put it into action.

The KEDB meets Wednesday.

As soon as the PILOT agreement is approved, the Borden park property would be transferred to the city.

Eastman Chemical Company Spokeswoman Betty Payne sent News Channel 11 the following statement:

“We are pleased to continue our long history of investments in the City of Kingsport. Support from the City, the Kingsport Economic Development Board and the community will allow us to build what will be one of the world’s largest molecular recycling plants. Kingsport continues to be the home of our largest manufacturing site – and the addition of this new facility will help tackle the global plastic waste crisis while providing growth and economic impact for Eastman, the state and our region.” Eastman Chemical Company Spokeswoman Betty Payne

According to Eastman, construction on the new facility will begin in March.