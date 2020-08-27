Eastman plans to reduce global workforce by the end of the year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company plans to reduce its global workforce by the end of the year, the company confirmed Thursday to News Channel 11.

Eastman said it has informed employees that it is taking action to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

“Eastman, like so many other companies in our industry, is operating in a very difficult environment, which has been further compounded by the current COVID-19 pandemic,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “As part of our efforts to continue to optimize our organizational structure and operating model, we have informed employees that the company is taking actions that will make our operations more efficient and effective and improve our competitiveness.”

As a result of those actions, the company said it will be reducing its global workforce by the end of the year.

Eastman said it could not release any further details as the company is still planning those changes.