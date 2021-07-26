Eastman ordered to pay $9,500 fine by TDEC for emissions violations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company has been ordered to pay nearly $10,000 after being fined by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The $9,500 civil penalty fine dates back to a violation that happened between 2019 and 2020.

The state’s website notes that the order was issued to Eastman for multiple violations of permit conditions.

According to TDEC’s order sent to Eastman, on March 9, 2020 an emissions test on one of the facility’s vents resulted in a measured volatile organic compound (VOC) emission rate that was over the permitted limit.

TDEC reports that on later occasions in 2020, excess emissions continued to be released from the same vent.

The order states that Eastman failed to comply with the conditions of its operating limits as laid out in the Tennessee Air Quality Act. TDEC also stated that Eastman committed a violation by constructing a new air contaminant source or source of a contaminant without an approved construction permit application or proper notice of intent to do so.

You can read the full order addressed to Eastman below: