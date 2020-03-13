Eastman: No employees diagnosed with virus in Kingsport, some groups working from home

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company says no employees have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kingsport.

Some employees are working at home and the company said it has increased restrictions for site visitors.

“Subsets of some groups are working from home as we have identified areas which we consider critical to operate,” Eastman said in a statement. “Within these areas, we have developed operational continuity plans in our teams to ensure we have sufficient resources to keep plants running and products shipped to our customers. We are also stepping up our restrictions around site visitors by not allowing anyone who isn’t considered operations critical to enter those areas, reducing the number of in-person meetings, and cancelling large group gatherings.”

The company also said it has implemented its pandemic preparedness plan.

“Our pandemic team will continue to guide appropriate measures which should be taken during this event and take actions necessary to ensure our operations continue running,” Eastman said.