Eastman: Motorist entered facility, police contacted to take person into custody

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to an Eastman Chemical Company spokesperson, a motorist entered one of its facilities and was taken into custody by Kingsport police.

Betty Payne with Eastman Corporate Communications told News Channel 11 that on Monday morning a vehicle entered Eastman’s Tennessee Operations property “through a fence gate, and Eastman’s emergency services contacted the Kingsport Police Department for assistance.”

Payne said the situation was “quickly resolved” and that Kingsport police reportedly “took a person into custody.”

No further details were available.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Kingsport police for further information about the incident.