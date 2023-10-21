KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An unauthorized entry prompted a hold-in-place alert at Eastman on Saturday afternoon, company officials said.

Eastman spokesperson Candy Eslinger told News Channel 11 that an unauthorized driver entered the campus through a gate on Lincoln Street. She said the incident did not affect the plant or its operations. She added that the hold-in-place was issued for the safety of the employees on-site.

Eslinger said the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) was working to investigate the incident and apprehend the suspect. A full statement from Eastman can be found below:

An unauthorized driver entered through an Eastman plant gate from Lincoln Street. The Kingsport Police Department is currently in the process of apprehending the driver. During this time, we’ve issued a hold in place for the safety of our employees. Eastman statement, 4:15 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the KPD and is awaiting a response. Updates will be provided as they become available.