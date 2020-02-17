Eastman idles Wuhan plant amid coronavirus outbreak

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company has idled its plant in Wuhan, China as the company continues to monitor the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The company says its other sites in China have restarted or are in the process of restarting, except for the Wuhan plant.

PREVIOUS » Eastman assessing products at Chinese plants in response to coronavirus outbreak

Eastman has taken other measures to keep its employees in China safe, including allowing them to work from home and only allowing critical staff in offices and manufacturing sites to prevent the spread of illness, according to the company. Travel restrictions have also been implemented.

The company says its manufacturing sites in Asia outside of China have remained fully operational.

SEE ALSO » Local woman with Coronavirus removed from cruise ship in Japan, husband forced to stay