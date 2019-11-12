1  of  17
Eastman hosts Air National Guard Band of the South

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Veterans Day is celebrated best through the power of music.

Eastman Chemical Company hosted the Air National Guard Band of the South Monday for a free performance at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center.

TSgt. John Champney of the Air National Guard Band of the South

TSgt. John Champney said, “this is a really important day.”

The 41-member  band is headquartered in Knoxville at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. It was established in 1973.

“We are part of the guard component for the active-duty military bands, so we travel all over the southeast performing concerts for communities and military for various functions just promoting the morale and welfare for our troops and for our veterans,” Champney added.

