Eastman hosts Air National Guard Band of the South

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Veterans Day is celebrated best through the power of music.

Air National Guard Band of the South https://t.co/XMSKJ9FFj4 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 11, 2019

Eastman Chemical Company hosted the Air National Guard Band of the South Monday for a free performance at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center.

TSgt. John Champney of the Air National Guard Band of the South

TSgt. John Champney said, “this is a really important day.”

TSgt John Champney welcomes the Kingsport community to the Air National Guard Band of the South performance at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center! The performance is until 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Pe3fw598oW — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 11, 2019

The 41-member band is headquartered in Knoxville at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. It was established in 1973.

“We are part of the guard component for the active-duty military bands, so we travel all over the southeast performing concerts for communities and military for various functions just promoting the morale and welfare for our troops and for our veterans,” Champney added.