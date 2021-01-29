Eastman, Gov. Lee announce plans to build new plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Eastman Chemical Company have announced plans to build “one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities” in Kingsport.

According to a release from Eastman, the new facility will utilize methanolysis to convert polyester waste into usable and durable products, rather than allowing them to end up in a landfill.

Eastman plans to invest about $250 million into the facility.

"It is technology that will allow us to recycle in ways that have not been done before"



Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa made the announcement along with Governor Lee Friday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

“Utilizing the company’s polyester renewal technology, the new facility will use over 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste that cannot be recycled by current mechanical methods to produce premium, high-quality specialty plastics made with recycled content,” according to the release.

The facility is expect to be “mechanically complete” by the end of 2022.

