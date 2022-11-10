JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Eastman Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to help flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

The grant was given to the Appalachian Service Project, which is working to rebuild homes that were destroyed in the July 2022 flooding.

“With this Eastman Foundation grant, ASP can get more families back into safe housing. We do not take for granted the privilege of partnering with Eastman, a global corporation with headquarters in Central Appalachia. ASP is thankful to steward their resources regionally and impactfully,” Walter Crouch, ASP’s president and CEO, said in a release.

Appalachian Service Project says the funds will go toward materials and supplies, labor, and other needs under its Rebuild and Recovery program.

ASP dedicated its first Rebuild and Recovery home on Nov. 1 and several more homes are in the works.