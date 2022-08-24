KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Forbes announced on Wednesday that several area companies — including Eastman and East Tennessee State University (ETSU) — landed a spot on its Best-in-State Employers 2022 list.

The results are based on an independent survey of approximately 70,000 Americans employed by companies with at least 500 employees in the United States, Forbes revealed. Market research company Statista surveyed anonymous respondents, which allowed them to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including the work environment, compensation and opportunities to advance within the company.

Eastman and ETSU are headquartered in the Tri-Cities region; however, Forbes also listed several other businesses with local locations that made the list, including the VA, Clayton Homes (Maryville), Tennessee Valley Authority (Knoxville), Whole Foods Market (Austin, Texas), BAE Systems (Falls Church, Virginia), Publix (Lakeland, Florida), Best Buy (Richfield, Minnesota), Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee (Columbia, California), UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minnesota), Target (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Delta Air Lines (Atlanta), Dollywood (Pigeon Forge), Apple (Cupertino, California) and Gap (San Francisco).

A news release from Eastman states that the chemical company employs 14,000 people around the world to serve customers in more than 100 countries. Eastman generated about $10.5 billion in revenue in 2021, according to the company.

ETSU retains 2,400 regular employees. In a previous news release from the university, officials revealed that its employee satisfaction is at an all-time high, with a 15% increase since 2016.

The entire Forbes Best-in-State list, which was released on Aug. 24, is available here. It includes the top 1,382 employers across the country that garnered the most recommendations from employees.