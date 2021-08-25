Eastman, ETSU among Forbes’ list of ‘Best Employers in Tennessee’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company and East Tennessee State University have been named two of the best places to work in Tennessee, according to Forbe’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 List.

According to a release from Eastman, the list was based on an independent survey that included 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees across the USA.

Eastman was ranked 59th on the list of the 80 best employers in Tennessee.

The results came from asking employees if they would recommend their employers to their friends and family.

Eastman CEO Mark Costa said, “It’s particularly heartening that our team members voted us here. I continue to be proud of the men and women of Eastman and how they come together to solve our most complex problems and inspire our most innovative ideas. For over 100 years, Eastman’s products have made life better for millions of people around the world, thanks to the talents of our results-driven team members.”

The awards list was announced on August 24 and was presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

East Tennessee State University was featured on the list as the 60th best, right behind Eastman.

You can view the complete list of “America’s Best Employers by State” by clicking here.