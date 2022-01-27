Eastman earns perfect score on equality assessment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Thursday, Eastman announced that the chemical company became one of over 840 establishments to earn a top Human Rights Corporate Equality Index (CEI) score in 2022.

According to a release, the evaluation is based on a company’s willingness to foster an LGBTQ+ workplace environment, promoting advancement along the way.

“We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad,” said Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President Jay Brown.

The CEI grades companies based on four merits: Non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers, supporting an inclusive culture and social responsibility.

When the program began in 2002, only 13 companies achieved a top score of 100 — this year, over 1,200 U.S.-based companies were involved in the movement.

“…There is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere,” said Brown.

Visit www.hrc.org/cei. to view more details on the report.

