KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial support from Kingsport’s own Eastman Chemical Company is en route to Ukraine following the Russian invasion and continued military strikes.

Officials with Eastman Chemical Company announced Friday they’re donating a total of $100,000 to different organizations aimed at helping Ukrainians on the ground.

The money will be broken into donations of $25,000 each, being split among four different trusted charities.

Eastman officials told News Channel 11 the money will be going to CARE which is Ukraine’s Crisis Fund, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Paula Bulcao, Eastman’s Director of Public Affairs & Community Relations said Ukraine needs help now more than ever.

“While we don’t have employees in Ukraine, we do have colleagues in Ukraine and the surrounding areas. They have friends and family there so it’s very important for Eastman to step up and show solidarity to the world in response to this and reaction to this,” she said.

Eastman has also launched a campaign on its ‘My Impact’ platform that gives team members the opportunity to also donate to these groups.

Eastman will match those donations up to $50,000.