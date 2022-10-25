KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport campus of Eastman Chemical Company has been designated a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.

Eastman has received the award after being part of Kingsport for over 100 years. The recognition comes from the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the designation is one that is only awarded to projects that are at least 50 years old.

The Kingsport facility consists of 700 buildings, 28 miles of paved streets and 42 miles of railroad tracks. Eastman officials said in a release that its Kingsport site continues to grow in both size and complexity.

During World War II, the company contributed some of its engineering expertise to the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, which ultimately led to the development of the atomic bomb.