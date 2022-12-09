JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Credit Union partnered with the Salvation Army for donations on Kettle Match Friday.

Donations made to the Salvation Army will be matched by the credit union up to $15,000. 2022 marks the third year that Eastman Credit Union has matched donations.

“We have these Kettle Match Fridays that are going on throughout the kettle season, and today we have Eastman Credit Union as our match sponsor,” said Aaron Scott, the Salvation Army Director of Development and Business Operations. “They are matching donations up to $15,000 that come in through kettles across the region, as well as any donations that come in online.”

The funds raised go back to supporting the areas they came from. You can donate online by clicking here.