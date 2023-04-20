ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local credit union celebrated the start of construction on its latest branch in Elizabethton.

Eastman Credit Union (ECU) officials and community leaders met at a groundbreaking ceremony at 1520 West Elk Ave. on Thursday.

The branch location is expected to open in early 2024. A release from ECU states that members will have full-service offerings like teller, lending and mortgage lending services.

The upcoming location will also feature drive-thru tellers and a drive-thru ATM.