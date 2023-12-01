KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company completed the sale of its Texas City Operations to global manufacturer INEOS Acetyls, the company announced Friday.

Eastman sold its Texas City, Texas site, which was under the company’s Intermediates segment, for $490 million.

The Kingsport-based company will retain ownership of its plasticizer business at the site, which will be operated by INEOS as part of the agreement. Eastman will also continue to manufacture acetyls at its Kingsport plant.

Of the $490 million sale price, $415 million in cash is to be paid at closing with the remainder to be paid in installments on the first and second anniversaries of the closing.

The final purchase price is subject to working capital and other customary post-closing adjustments, according to Eastman.

Eastman said proceeds from the sale will be used for debt repayment.

INEOS previously announced that it would take on all employees at the Texas City site.