Eastman Chief Legal Officer David Golden to retire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company has announced the retirement of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary David A. Golden.

The company says Golden will retire to pursue other opportunities after 25 years with the company.

Clark L. Jordan, Eastman’s Vice President, Global Trade & Compliance and Assistant General Counsel, will become interim Chief Legal Officer on August 1.

“It has been my privilege to work with such talented and committed individuals over these past 25 years,” Golden stated in a company news release Monday. “I am excited about this new chapter but am deeply grateful for my incredible career at Eastman and most importantly, the lasting relationships I have made. I have great confidence in the company’s future and in handing over the reins to someone as experienced as Clark.”

Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa said Golden “has been instrumental in strengthening the capabilities of his organization while driving a passion for sustainability throughout the company.”

Ballad Health says Golden will continue to serve on the health system’s board of directors.