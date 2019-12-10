1  of  7
Eastman CFO to retire in 2020

Curtis E. Espeland (Photo: Eastman)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company has announced the retirement of its chief financial officer.

The Kingsport-based company says Curtis E. Espeland will retire in mid-2020.

William T. McLain, Jr. (Photo: Eastman)

Current Vice President, Finance William T. McLain Jr. will assume the CFO role on February 28.

Espeland will continue to serve as Executive Vice President to assist the company with finance organization transition, corporate strategy, and portfolio optimization until his retirement.

Espeland joined Eastman in 1996 and was appointed CFO in 2008.

McLain has been with the company since 2000.

