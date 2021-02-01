Eastman CEO says ‘no merit’ to Mexico allegation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company’s CEO confirmed that the company is under investigation in Mexico but said Eastman has determined that “there is no merit” to an allegation against the company.

CEO Mark Costa’s comments came during a press conference last Friday about Eastman’s new plastics recycling plant.

A reporter asked Costa about a report claiming that Eastman had been subpoenaed by Mexican officials for alleged connections to drug cartels. The report claims the company is under investigation over allegations the company sourced raw materials from cartel-controlled suppliers.

“So in Uruapan, Mexico, there was an allegation,” Costa said Friday. “We take these kind of allegations of illicit behavior, practices very seriously no matter where it might be made in the world, and have thoroughly investigated whether there was any merit to this allegation and we have found that there is no merit to it at all.”

Eastman has a plant in Uruapan which produces 34 resin products that are used in adhesives, chewing gum, coatings, and inks, according to the company.

Costa would not say if the company had been subpoenaed, but did confirm there “is an investigation going on.” He reiterated that the company has “done the analysis” and determined that nothing “illegal or inappropriate has happened.”