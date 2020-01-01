Eastman attributes loud noises to steam venting at powerhouse

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company says steam venting is creating loud noises at its Kingsport plant.

News Channel 11 reached out to Eastman after viewers reported hearing loud noises in the Kingsport area Tuesday night.

“We are currently venting some steam in one of our powerhouses at the Kingsport site and that is creating some loud noises,” Eastman spokesperson Betty Payne said.

Payne said steam venting is a normal part of Eastman’s operations and shouldn’t be cause for concern.