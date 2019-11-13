Eastman asking for donations as they collect Supplies for Soldiers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Many of America’s heroes will not be home with their families this holiday season but one of the region’s largest employers is making sure they are not forgotten.

Eastman is holding a ‘Supplies for Soldiers’ campaign, asking people to drop off donations like hygiene items, batteries, and non-perishable food.

They are also collecting items like movies and playing cards.

We’re told Eastman collected more than 56,000 items to fill care packages in 2018.

Below is more information about where you can drop off the items.

Drop-off locations:

Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center

Supplies for Soldiers headquarters at 1450 Lincoln Street, Kingsport

Participating CVS pharmacies in Kingsport (West Stone Drive, Allandale, Memorial Boulevard and Fort Henry Drive)

Walmart at 2500 West Stone Drive

Kingsport Chamber of Commerce

Monetary donations can be made online through the Eastman Foundation. All donations will be used to purchase items for the care packages. For a full list of acceptable donation items or to donate online, visit https://responsibility.eastman.com/supplies.