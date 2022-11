KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Monday announced it will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16-17.

The annual testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. on both days, according to a news release from Eastman.

Eastman’s blue light alert and alarm systems will activate and may be visible to those nearby.