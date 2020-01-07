Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians proposes major casino and resort project near The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An agreement to develop and run a proposed Washington County, Virginia casino has been reached by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

According to a release from Richard Sneed, the chief of EBCI, the casino will be part of a 350-acre tract and will include a 15,000-seat outdoor concert venue, recreational facilities and a hotel with an indoor waterpark.

“I have visited the site along I-81 and I am impressed with its strategic, gateway location that serves a five-state area,” says Sneed. “It is our wish to bring new tax revenue and jobs to Washington County and the Southwest Virginia region in a positive and impactful way.”

The proposed casino will be adjacent to the Pinnacle complex.

Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson said the agreement is “an extraordinary opportunity to bring an experienced casino owner-operator to Washington County and the Southwest Virginia region.”

Sneed said the location of the casino will be within the ancestral home of the EBCI.

Negotiations are underway to finalize the plans.