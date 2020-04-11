Easter Park & Worship to be held at area Ballad Health hospital parking lots

(WJHL) – A local group has organized a park and worship Easter service at most local Ballad Health hospitals to thank and pray for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., worshipers may go to the Ballad Health hospital closest to their homes for Easter Park & Worship. Once in the parking lot, they may tune their radios to WCQR 88.3 so as to worship together from their vehicles.
Organizers have set the following ground rules:
- Follow social distancing guidelines – stay in your vehicle at ALL times
- Park in designated parking areas ONLY
- Tune your radio to WCQR – Tri-Cities 88.3 / Greeneville 93.7 / Wise, VA 104.7 Marion, VA 96.1 / Surgoinsville 104.3 / Boone, NC 103.9
When leaving, worshipers are reminded that not to crowd stores to do essential shopping.
At all Ballad Health locations, worshipers are asked not to block entrances or designated parking lots for patients, physicians, and team members.
The list of designated areas are as follows:
- Bristol Regional Medical Center: park in parking lots away from hospital entrances and designated parking for patients, physicians, and team members.
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital: the lot closest to the street in front of the main entrance
- Greeneville East: Main Parking Lot
- Johnson City Medical Center: Upper parking lot across from the MAIN entrance. (Please do not park behind the hospital/at the Heart Hospital)
- Johnston Memorial Hospital: Park in the first parking lot on the right as you come up the hill.
- Russell County Medical Center: use the Outpatient/Emergency Room side parking lot
- Smyth County Community Hospital: the “Urgent Care” parking lot. (the front parking lot to right side when looking at hospital)
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital: in the visitor parking area
- Unicoi County Hospital: Parking lot in front of the hospital