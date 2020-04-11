Easter Park & Worship to be held at area Ballad Health hospital parking lots

(WJHL) – A local group has organized a park and worship Easter service at most local Ballad Health hospitals to thank and pray for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., worshipers may go to the Ballad Health hospital closest to their homes for Easter Park & Worship. Once in the parking lot, they may tune their radios to WCQR 88.3 so as to worship together from their vehicles.

Organizers have set the following ground rules:

Follow social distancing guidelines – stay in your vehicle at ALL times

Park in designated parking areas ONLY

Tune your radio to WCQR – Tri-Cities 88.3 / Greeneville 93.7 / Wise, VA 104.7 Marion, VA 96.1 / Surgoinsville 104.3 / Boone, NC 103.9

When leaving, worshipers are reminded that not to crowd stores to do essential shopping.

At all Ballad Health locations, worshipers are asked not to block entrances or designated parking lots for patients, physicians, and team members.

The list of designated areas are as follows: