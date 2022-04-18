JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Easter Bunny hopped into Niswonger Children’s Hospital Sunday to make his rounds visiting patients — and putting smiles on faces.

A post from Niswonger Children’s Hospital said Peter Cottontail even had treats to give out to ensure the children had an Easter basket filled with goodies such as chalk, bubbles, stuffed animals, dress-up costumes and other fun treats.





















The Easter Bunny made a surprise visit to Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Easter! PHOTOS: Ballad Health

The surprise visit was made possible by Ballad Health team members and community donors, according to the post, and the Child Life team accompanied the Easter Bunny throughout the visit.