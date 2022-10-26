(WJHL) — More than 60 Farm Bureau agents from Greene, Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties raised thousands of dollars in partnership with St. Jude.

A news release from Farm Bureau says the Northeast Tennessee agents participated in a Sept. 19 golf tournament hosted at the Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville to raise $28,000.

The insurance company launched its partnership with St. Jude in 2017 and surpassed its $1-million fundraising goal in March 2022. The money is geared toward cancer research and families with children undergoing cancer treatment. St. Jude families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Farm Bureau Regional Manager Kevin Kinser said in a news release that every dollar earned in the fundraisers for St. Jude makes a difference.

“Our agents move the needle every day for what they contribute to our company,” Kinser said. “When you aim that kind of drive and success toward fundraising for a cause like St. Jude, you will see some pretty special results. We set out to raise $25,000 for St. Jude, and our agents and participants were able to pass that goal.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital houses and treats children fighting cancer. It also covers housing, food and travel expenses for its patients’ families.

Farm Bureau continues to raise money for St. Jude. Those interested in donating can stop by a local Farm Bureau Insurance office or click here.