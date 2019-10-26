East Tennessee students compete in regional robotics tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over 100 students from East Tennessee middle and high schools gathered at the Holston Valley Middle School Saturday for a regional VEX robotics tournament.
According to a press release, these students competed to earn an invitation to the state finals and for a trip to what Guinness Book of World’s Records calls “the World Largest Student Robotic Event,” – the VEX Robotic World Championship.
Students were also eligible for over $8,500,000 in scholarship money from colleges and businesses across the US.
The Georgia Institute of Technology reported that 92% of students who participate in the VEX program are interested in pursuing STEM education and careers as opposed to the 22% national average. Some were also eligible to earn REC Industrial Certification in Pre-Engineering and Robotics through a course of rigorous study and a proctored examination.
Four teams earned a trip to Nashville by using their creativity to design, build and program their robot to be the best in the timed contest.