East Tennessee students compete in regional robotics tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Construction of a new K-8 school in Jonesborough could leave the Johnson City Schools on the outside looking in when it comes to funding what the city schools describe as nearly $30 million in capital needs.

Millions of dollars won't be headed the city schools' way unless City and Washington County officials can craft an "inter-local agreement" to coincide with the construction of a new Jonesborough school. That's got City Manager Pete Peterson negotiating with Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy to try and reach a solution.

"We feel like it's very important that the county commission consider the sharing of funds with us at the same time that they consider approval of the Jonesborough proposal," Peterson said. "I think those two matters from our perspective really need to be dealt with at the same meeting."

If things go well in city-county negotiations, the city schools could receive at least some portion of the amount they'd traditionally get when the county builds or renovates schools. Traditionally, city school systems receive a proportional share of funds when a county borrows for school capital projects. With 48 percent of all students in Washington County, Johnson City would receive about $9.2 million for every $10 million borrowed, or somewhere around $27-$30 million under current Jonesborough school cost estimates.

Since Jonesborough, not the county, is borrowing the money and the county will lease the building, that revenue-sharing law doesn't apply, at least according to attorneys for Jonesborough and the county. Not everyone is convinced, though, and if those negotiations are unsuccessful, soured city-county relations, if not a lawsuit, could follow.

The school proposal is on the agenda for Monday's County Commission meeting. A city-county inter-local agreement isn't, but a resolution related to one is. That resolution "authorize(s) the County Mayor to investigate, negotiate, and execute ith the City of Johnson City and (the city schools) to identify terms that would resolve dispute over the interpretation of the Jonesborough Proposal."

The same resolution acknowledges the proposal "provoked concerns that the (city schools) would be deprived of financial support" and that the county "has an interest in identifying an appropriation amount that resolves potential dispute over interpretation of the Jonesborough Proposal."