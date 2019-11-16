East Tennessee students compete in next round of regional robotic tournament

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over 100 students from East Tennessee middle and high schools competed in a regional VEX robotics tournament at Johnson County Middle School Saturday.

The road to Nashville continued Saturday with 28 teams competing for 6 spots in the State Championship.

Johnson County Middle School is hosting the @VEXRobotics competition today. Over 100 students are competing with the hopes of making it to the state competition. More tonight @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/afDtp7qKXO — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) November 16, 2019

There have been several weeks for the students to revise their design and programming so the play would be more intense.

The Mountain City tournament has rightfully earned the reputation as a tough competition with teams from Nashville and Kentucky scheduled to compete.

Six teams earned a trip to Nashville by using their creativity to design, build and program their robot to be the best in the timed contest.