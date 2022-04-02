JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University welcomed fans of art, comics, pop culture and more to campus on Saturday for ETSU-Con.

During the event, guests had the opportunity to dress up as their favorite character from any movie, video game or comic, and participate in a cosplay contest.

Those who stopped by the event were also able to obtain autographs from some of their favorite voice actors and visit the artist alley where creators had some of their latest work on show and for sale.

One volunteer, Levi Holcomb, says he enjoyed being a part of the event.

“I love going to cons. I enjoy talking to people and meeting new friends, getting stuff signed and so I thought it would be cool to volunteer.” Holcomb said. “So it’s really cool in like a smaller community like this to be able to talk with people that are into the same things as you are.”

Vendors say the event was a success and that they have seen it grow since its first year.

“Sales have been amazing. I mean the crowd has been crazy busy, sales are going… I’m running out of things so…,” said Vendor Brandon Moormon with Tennessee Geek Art.

ETSU will continue on Sunday.