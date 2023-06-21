(WJHL) – Almost a year after the Supreme Court decision was made to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, the Tennessee Attorney General’s office partnered with other states to host a donation drive for pregnancy centers.

The office of the Tennessee Attorney General said the drive is in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision. The Tennessee pregnancy centers on the list are located in Middle and West Tennessee. There are no centers apart of the drive in East Tennessee.

Angie Odom, founder and executive director of The TLC Community Center / Abortion Alternatives / Women’s Center in Elizabethton, said they did not know about the list, but want to know how to be added.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to be able to create our own wish list instead of just overall sending out what people need,” said Odom. “I like that we can personalize some items that are needed, because I do believe with our different areas you’re going to find a very diverse very diverse list. All in those listings of as far as things that are needed.”

The office of the Tennessee Attorney General hasn’t responded to how the centers were chosen yet. Although, they released a statement saying “Tennesseans have made clear, through their elected representatives, the desire to support mothers and children,” General Skrmetti said. “In celebration of the Dobbs decision, I’m proud to highlight the organizations in our state who go above and beyond to provide resources and care for mothers-to-be.”

The TLC Community Center / Abortion Alternatives / Women’s Center in Elizabethton did not administer abortions before the Dobbs decision, but provides options and helps soon-to-be mothers. They also provide childcare help and private adoption services.

“We are still doing what we’ve always done and that is not just being in there, standing up for one side or the other,” said Odom. “But we’re there to clothe, to diaper, to feed children and their families and to whatever the woman’s needs are.”

Odom said the TLC center still helps women if they decide to go through with an abortion or if they’ve had that procedure in the past.

“If this is the decision that she goes on to make, I want her to know that we’re still there for her, that we’re not going to go anywhere, and that if she needs our services, that our door’s always still open for her, that we’re not there to judge her, but we’re there to help her,” said Odom.

Sylvain Bruni, chair of the Washington County Tennessee Democratic Party, said the Dobbs decision has made it difficult for women to access the care they need.

“Abortions in particular have been completely eliminated from the options that women have as medical procedures that sometimes are absolutely necessary,” said Bruni. “And despite some of the discussion about the exemptions, those exemptions that have been forwarded in the law are clearly not enough. A woman has to almost be bleeding to death to get care and that’s completely unacceptable.”

Bruni said the law has impacted women’s decision to not want to take jobs in Tennessee.

“Because how can they be sure that if they come to Tennessee to work here, they’ll get the support that they need for their health care needs and that has a dire economic impact,” said Bruni.

He also believes the donation drive from the state is not addressing the real issues with women’s health care.

“Clamoring that, oh, there were donations and people can donate money to that,” said Bruni. “It is not serving the needs of women in Tennessee. It’s taking away options. So, it’s a gimmick and a red herring to distract from the real need for good, strong health care for everyone, with clinicians being protected to do their job, their basic job.”

Odom said that although they didn’t know about the Attorney General’s donation drive, other grants have been made available to them. She also said people can drop off donations at the center located at 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd in Elizabethton.

Bruni said that although the law has been changed, there are still ways to support women’s health care.

“So what people can do is, go volunteer and help with clinics outside of state that provide health care to women,” said Bruni. “Go volunteer and donate to Planned Parenthood and vote. Vote for elected officials who are actually going to work for women who are going to work for health care for all and deliver actually the change that is needed. Because there is no change at the borders of this law that can make any difference at this stage.”