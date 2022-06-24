(WJHL) — The Supreme Court on Friday overturned a 50-year-old landmark decision that protected women’s decision to have an abortion.

East Tennessee Republican lawmakers voiced overwhelming support for the overturn; however, a handful of Democratic leaders in the state challenged the highest court’s ruling — including one in East Tennessee who called Friday a “dark, dangerous day.”

“Roe was just overturned,” said Kate Craig, a Democratic candidate for Tennessee’s 3rd District Senate seat. “This is a dark, dangerous day for everyone who believes and needs medical decisions to stay private decisions between patients and medical providers without politicians or activist judges and their radical agendas interfering and costing lives.”

Lawmakers in Tennessee previously issued a trigger ban in 2019, which will allow state leaders to launch an almost-immediate abortion ban unless the fetus endangers the mother.

Tennessee, a right-leaning state, houses lawmakers who, as a whole, mostly agree with the ruling. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R- Tenn.) stood before the U.S. Capitol Building Friday morning, saying that “prayers have been answered.”

“It’s a great day in Washington D.C. today,” said Harshbarger. “We just got the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After 50 years of praying and waiting, our prayers have been answered. Now, future generations of unborn babies will have a chance at life, and isn’t that what it’s about?”

Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R- Jonesborough) and Sen. Rusty Crow (R- Johnson City) back in February spearheaded an initiative to pull the reins further on Tennessee’s abortion laws. Alexander dubbed the bill “Human Life Protection Act,” which calls for banning abortion in nearly all cases, not listing any exceptions for rape or incest cases, as of the March draft.

On Friday, Alexander used a biblical verse from the book of Psalms to express her support for the highest court’s decision to give states full authority over abortion laws.

“I am very thankful for those who have gone ahead of us and fought this battle for over the last 50 years,” she said. “I am so proud to be from a state that believes in the sanctity of life. Praise be to God.”

Crowe described the health procedure as “the ending of human life” and stated the “issue…belongs closest to the people, and should be decided by the elected representatives of the people, and not to appointed, unelected judges.”

“This historic ruling returns this issue to the elected representatives of each state where it should have been for all these years,” Crowe continued.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III will speak at 3 p.m. ET Friday on the Supreme Court’s decision. News Channel 11 will live stream the briefing on the WJHL Facebook page and on WJHL.com.