KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire broke out at a boat dock before sunset Tuesday in Rutledge and according to the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office, the dock, store and an estimated 10 boats were affected in the fire with up to 100 gallons of fuel that leaked into Cherokee Lake.

An incident report shared by the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning indicates the fire at Gilmore Docks Inc. occurred around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday and when emergency responders arrived on the scene, the boat dock and store were fully engulfed in the fire.

The boat dock owner told GCSO officials that he was notified of the fire and when he had arrived, the fire was coming from inside the store.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Rutledge Fire Department, Bean Station Fire Department, Blaine Fire Department, Grainger County EMA, Appalachian Electric, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

The fire at Gilmore Docks just off State Route 375 was extinguished around 8 p.m. according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. No one was hurt, Harville said.

A fire broke out Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Gilmore Dock in Rutledge, Tennessee. Source: Steffany Dyer

