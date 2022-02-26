JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee residents gathered Saturday to join hundreds of thousands worldwide in protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The event, starting around 11 a.m. on Feb. 26, took place at Founders Park in Johnson City.

HAPPENING NOW IN JOHNSON CITY: A rally for Ukraine in Founders Park. Dozens have gathered to pray for Ukrainians during the Russian attack. pic.twitter.com/YZkkAJydrN — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) February 26, 2022

Supporters of Ukraine gathered to share their feelings on the conflict as well as stories from those back in Ukraine that are currently facing the horrors of battle.

Ryta Grynko was one of dozens that showed up. She said when she heard the news of Russia’s attack, she had a lot of emotions running through her head.

“It was shaking, it was crying, it was angry,” Grynko said.

Grynko is one of many Ukrainians despite living in America, still in fear. Her loved ones are living through a nightmare.

“They tried to lie to me that everything’s quiet,” Grynko said. “My dad said that it was scary, that they didn’t want to tell me what’s going on that I not worry didn’t worry because I worried a lot.”

Supporters from all nationalities joined in on chanting, praying, singing and marching.

“We are against war, we are not supporting it,” Nina Drel, who drove from Knoxville to attend the rally, said. “Even though I’m Russian, my heart, and my soul is with Ukraine.”

Attendees said they will continue to spread awareness and hope to organize more events in support of Ukraine soon.

“This act of war has actually united everybody. Everybody against war, against aggression, against lie,” said Pavlo Shevchuk, Ukraine supporter. “Even though we’re so far that far from our nation but we still keep supporting them.”