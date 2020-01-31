East Coast Wings & Grill expects to prepare thousands of wings for Super Bowl weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend and East Coast Wings & Grill in Johnson City is ahead of the game.

The staff prepared for the wing restaurant’s biggest event of the year by pre-ordering thousands of wings a month ahead and scheduling a full staff for game-day weekend.

News Channel 11 spoke to the general manager, Andy Sturgeon, who said the restaurant’s doors stay open with customers filing in either to sit down for the game or to pick up take-out orders.

“During game time, our standard is that we cook our wings fresh, so as the orders are rolling in, they’re going down,” Sturgeon said. “Last year, it was thousands of them. This year, we’re expecting to see about a 25% increase.”

The 49ers and Chiefs hit the field Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Sturgeon expects his restaurant will start filling with football fans as early as 2 p.m.

Sturgeon requests that those interested in pre-ordering wings place orders by calling the store at 423-328-3176.