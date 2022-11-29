HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky.

The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County.

The USGS reports the earthquake was a 2.2 magnitude with a depth of about 4.1 miles. As of noon Tuesday, no reports from people who felt the tremor had been submitted to the USGS.

The Kentucky earthquake was recorded at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday roughly five miles southwest of Cawood in Harlan County and less than two miles from the Virginia border into Lee County, the USGS reports.

According to the USGS, the Kentucky shock had a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of more than 18 miles. Like the Rutledge quake, no reports had been submitted to the USGS by anyone who felt it as of noon Tuesday.