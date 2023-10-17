CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported an earthquake that occurred near Roan Mountain and Hampton early Tuesday morning.

The USGS reports the 2.2-magnitude earthquake shook Carter County just before 5 a.m.

The earthquake had a depth of 8.2 kilometers (just over 5 miles).

According to the USGS, the site of the earthquake was centered just north of Highway 19E and Old Railroad Grade Road. The USGS reported it was 8 kilometers (almost 5 miles) west and northwest of Roan Mountain.

As of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, no reports had been filed with the USGS by people claiming to have felt the earthquake.