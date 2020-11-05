Earth Fare to reopen in Johnson City next month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After closing 10 months ago, Earth Fare will reopen its doors in Johnson City in early December, a spokesperson with the company told News Channel 11 on Thursday.

Earth Fare, Inc. announced in February the company was shutting the doors of all Earth Fare stores in the country after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Johnson City location, the only Earth Fare in the Tri-Cities, had been a staple in the University Plaza on West State of Franklin Road since 2008.

A handful of stores have reopened across the Carolinas and Georgia, according to Earth Fare’s website.

A spokesperson said the Johnson City location will be the 15th of 27 stores planned to reopen under new ownership.

“The community in Johnson City has been vocal and supportive in the idea of Earth Fare returning to University Plaza on Franklin Road,” the spokesperson said. “Many in the Johnson City community were heartbroken to lose the healthy supermarket that had served them since 2008.”