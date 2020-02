JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Earth Fare in Johnson City has closed its doors for good.

A customer service representative told News Channel 11 that the last bit of food was sold on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Asheville-based company announced it was closing all of its stores.

Two Earth Fare employees, including one from Johnson City, filed a lawsuit accusing the company of violating federal labor law.