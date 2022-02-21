BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department (BCVFD) responded to reports of an early-morning house fire Monday morning.



Early morning structure fire in Bluff City (PHOTOS: Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department)

According to Brandon Hicks with the department, crews arrived at the scene on McClelland Street at 2:25 a.m. to find a two-story house engulfed in flames. Crews fought the flames from outside, as the severity of the fire kept firefighters from entering the structure, Hicks added.

Early morning structure fire in Bluff City (PHOTO: Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department)

“It appears to have been burning for a while before we were notified,” Hicks said. “We had a unit on scene within [five} minutes of being dispatched. We were there for about [three and a half] hours.”

Hicks said that no vehicles were at the home, and crews believe the house was under renovation. No injuries were reported in the incident, and it remains unclear if anyone occupied the house.

Responding agencies included the BCVFD and the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.