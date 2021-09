GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Crews battled a blaze that destroyed a home on Piper Glenn Road Friday morning.

Crews on scene, including the Gray Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 they received the call shortly after 3 a.m.

While two people live in the home, everyone made it out without injuries.

The house, however, was destroyed during the fire.

