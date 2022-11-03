CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire in Clintwood Thursday.

According to Jarrod Salyer, assistant chief of the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Market Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Photos provided by the fire department show visible flames protruding from windows inside the home.

Salyer told News Channel 11 that no one was injured in the fire.

Crews from the Pound and Clinchco Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office and Clintwood Police Department also provided traffic aid, and Clintwood Rescue assisted with rehabilitation, Salyer said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the cause of the fire has not been determined. Salyer said the home sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage and is considered a total loss.