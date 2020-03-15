Eaglet hatches at ETSU’s Johnson City nest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first of three eggs in the ETSU eagle nest in Johnson City hatched Sunday morning.

The eagled was numbered JC 15 after its birth at 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

The eagles who nest in Johnson City, Noshi and Shima, had three total eggs in their nest this season, and two are still yet to hatch.

All three eaglets have hatched for the season at the Bluff City nest.

You can watch both nests live by clicking here.