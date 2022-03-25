GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – You can check out anytime you like, but you can never replace the Eagles, an event listing from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) says.

Hotel California – A Salute to The Eagles, reportedly the only tribute band to receive “Official Authorization” to cover the band’s classic catalog, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 8, 2022 in the NPAC auditorium.

“A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles to a level normally reserved for gold and platinum recording artists,” the listing said. “For more than three decades, Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles has touched the hearts of fans all over the world by respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy-award-winning sounds of this great American songbook.”

Tickets run from $25 to $35 depending on location and are on sale online and through NPAC’s box office. Additional fees may be added by NPAC’s ticketing service, Etix.