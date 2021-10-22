E-mail scam alert issued by Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning residents of an ongoing e-mail scam alert.

According to a social media post from the WCSO, people have been receiving e-mails and text messages that appear to be from the Virginia Department of Health asking them to validate their vaccination status.

The post states that once you click the link, it will say that the Department of Motor Vehicles wants you to validate your vaccination status.

The WCSO says they have contacted both agencies and confirmed that there is no requirement to validate your vaccination status in Virginia.

The Sheriff’s office urges the public never to share personal information by text or e-mail unless you have confirmed that it is from a legitimate source.