DVFD: Homeowners contain Chilhowie chimney fire until firefighters arrive

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The occupants of a Chilhowie home were able to contain a chimney fire until fire crews arrived early Thursday morning.

According to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kermit Turner, DVFD was called to a home in the 16000 block of Mill Creek Road at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Chief Turner said when firefighters arrived, a chimney fire had spread to a wall of the house.

Chief Turner told News Channel 11 the homeowners were able to contain the fire until DVFD arrived and put it out.

Only minor damage was reported, and no one was injured over the course of the fire, according to Chief Turner.

The Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad and Glade Springs Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Chilhowie Fire Department was also contacted for initial aid.